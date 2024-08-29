Victim identified in Tuesday shooting

UPDATE: 18-year-old Parker Billman has been identified as the 29th homicide victim in Allen County this year.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday night.

Fort Wayne Police officers responded to a shooting near the Cap n’ Cork close to the intersection of Hanna St. and E. Lewis St. just after 10 p.m. Upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where his injuries were determined to be life-threatening.

No suspects are currently in custody, and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department, Crime Stoppers, or submit a tip through the “P3 Tips” app. The case is still under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.