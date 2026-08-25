Albion Fire Department to Host Block Party Fundraiser

ALBION, Ind. (WOWO) — The Albion Fire Department is hosting a block party fundraiser next month on the Noble County Courthouse Square.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, from 7 to 10 p.m. in the area of Main and York streets.

The evening will feature live music from the Sweetwater All Stars Band, along with a beer tent and activities for children.

Kids can check out the Noble County Fire Prevention Trailer and participate in a “touch a truck” opportunity.

The Albion Fire Department will also sell beverage can koozies as part of its effort to “fill the boot.”

Money raised during the event will help the department purchase tools, training props and fitness equipment.

Organizers say plenty of parking will be available around the courthouse square.

For more information, contact the Albion Fire Department at 260-636-7712 or visit its Facebook page.