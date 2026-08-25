Visit Noble County Partners With Indiana Foodways Alliance to Highlight Local Food

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Noble County’s restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other food businesses are getting more exposure through a new partnership between Visit Noble County and the Indiana Foodways Alliance.

Visit Noble County is covering the Indiana Foodways Alliance membership and marketing fees for 15 Noble County restaurants and food-focused businesses.

The partnership is designed to promote local food businesses and highlight the stories and culinary traditions that make Noble County unique.

The participating businesses include:

Albion Ale House, home of Guesswork Brewing

Dock’s Landing

Grounded Coffee House

Harry Stuff Brewing Company

Jen’s Bistro

Kimmel House Inn Bed and Breakfast

LaMichoacana Ice Cream

LaOtto Brewing Company

Lickity Splitz Ice Cream & Coffee

One 10 West Main

St. James Restaurant

Sundaes on Sylvan

Sylvan Cellars Event Center and Tasting Room

The Fox Den

Whatchamacakes

Five businesses joined the Indiana Foodways Alliance through the partnership this summer: Dock’s Landing, LaMichoacana Ice Cream, Lickity Splitz Ice Cream & Coffee, Sundaes on Sylvan and The Fox Den.

Visit Noble County CEO Grace Caswell says the county’s culinary businesses are an important part of the community, creating jobs, bringing people together and giving visitors another reason to explore the area.

The Indiana Foodways Alliance is a nonprofit organization that promotes Indiana’s culinary culture and heritage. The 15 Noble County businesses are now featured in the organization’s statewide member directory.

Visit Noble County says promoting local food can encourage visitors to spend more time in the county and discover businesses they may not otherwise visit.

Residents and visitors can learn more about Noble County’s culinary offerings through Visit Noble County and the Indiana Foodways Alliance.