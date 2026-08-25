Indiana Ranks 4th Best State for Teen Drivers, WalletHub Study Finds

INDIANA (WOWO) — Indiana ranks among the best states in the country for teen drivers, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The personal finance company ranked all 50 states using 23 factors, including teen driver fatalities, DUI rates, distracted-driving laws, road quality, car repair costs and insurance costs.

Indiana ranked fourth overall.

The state received top marks for several areas. Indiana ranked first in the country for its distracted-driving and texting-while-driving laws, as well as for its graduated driver licensing program laws.

Indiana also ranked seventh for average car repair costs and occupant-protection laws, and sixth for road quality.

There are some areas where Indiana ranked lower. The state was 23rd for impaired-driving laws and 27th for the increase in insurance premiums after adding a teen driver to a parent’s policy.

WalletHub says motor vehicle crashes involving people ages 13 to 19 cost about $40.7 billion each year in medical expenses and lost work.

The study also highlights the importance of parents giving teen drivers plenty of supervised experience. Experts recommend practicing in different conditions, including nighttime driving, bad weather, rural roads and heavy traffic.

Parents are also encouraged to establish clear rules about seat belts, distracted driving, speeding, passengers and impaired driving before handing over the keys.

New York ranked first overall, followed by Oregon and Minnesota.

The full WalletHub study is available on the company’s website. WalletHub’s Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers study