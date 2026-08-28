Ohio Ranks Among Most Affordable States for Comfortable Living, Study Finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio remains one of the more affordable states in the country when it comes to the income needed to maintain what a new study defines as a comfortable lifestyle.

A new analysis from personal finance website SmartAsset ranks Ohio 42nd among the 50 states for the annual income needed to “live comfortably.”

That means residents in 41 states need to earn more than Ohio residents to meet the study’s definition of financial comfort.

For a single adult living in Ohio, the study estimates an annual income of about $87,360 is needed to live comfortably.

For a family of four, the number rises sharply to approximately $226,221 per year.

The Ohio figures reflect a 3% increase from 2025, meaning the amount of income considered necessary for a comfortable lifestyle has continued to climb even though Ohio remains relatively inexpensive compared with much of the country.

SmartAsset based its analysis on the popular 50/30/20 budgeting guideline.

Under that approach, half of a household’s income is allocated to necessities, including housing, utilities and other basic expenses.

Another 30% is designated for discretionary spending, such as restaurants, entertainment and other wants.

The remaining 20% is intended for savings, retirement contributions or an emergency fund.

The study used estimated living-wage figures from the MIT Living Wage Calculator to determine the amount of income needed to cover basic necessities in each state. SmartAsset then calculated the higher income required to maintain the 50/30/20 spending breakdown.

That distinction is important because “living comfortably” is not a universal financial standard.

The figures represent a specific budgeting model rather than an income threshold established by the state or federal government.

Housing costs, transportation, child care, health care and other expenses can also vary substantially depending on where someone lives within Ohio.

Still, the study places Ohio toward the more affordable end of the national rankings.

A family of four needs at least $200,000 in annual income to meet SmartAsset’s comfort threshold in all but six states.

Massachusetts was the most expensive state for a family of four, with the study estimating that household would need $329,555 annually to live comfortably.

For single adults, Hawaii had the highest income requirement at $129,002 per year.

At the other end of the rankings, Mississippi was the most affordable state for a family of four, with an estimated annual income requirement of $187,533.

West Virginia was the least expensive state for single adults, with a comfortable-living income estimated at $81,245.

Ohio’s position between those extremes reflects its relatively moderate cost of living compared with states where housing and other expenses are substantially higher.

But the numbers also illustrate how much household size can affect the income needed to maintain financial flexibility.

The difference between the estimated income for a single Ohio adult and a family of four is nearly $139,000 annually.

Across the country, the amount required to live comfortably has also been changing at different rates.

Montana recorded the largest increase in the income needed for a single adult compared with 2025, rising 8.6%.

New York followed closely with an 8.4% increase.

Ohio’s 3% increase was considerably smaller than those jumps.

For Ohioans, the study’s figures offer a benchmark for thinking about wages, household budgets and the cost of living, but they should not be interpreted as a precise amount every resident needs to earn.

Someone living in a lower-cost part of Ohio may face very different expenses from someone living in a higher-cost housing market.

The same is true for families with different child-care costs, transportation needs, health expenses, debt obligations or housing situations.

The broader message from the SmartAsset analysis is that Ohio continues to rank among the states where a relatively lower income can support the study’s definition of financial comfort.

But even in Ohio, the estimated income needed has risen since last year — and reaching that comfort level requires considerably more income for a family of four than for a single adult.