Allen County Approves Unified Fire and EMS District to Address Response Times and Volunteer Shortage

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): After years of planning, Allen County leaders have officially approved the creation of a unified, countywide Fire and EMS district to address a growing emergency services crisis.

In a report by WANE 15, the Allen County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved two critical ordinances on Friday. The decision officially renames the Northeast Allen County Fire Protection District as the Allen County Fire and EMS District, paving the way to consolidate multiple local departments into one unified system on January 1, 2027.

The move is a direct response to a dramatic drop in volunteer firefighter numbers and dangerously slow rural ambulance response times. Executive Fire Chief Jeremy Bush noted that some residents in remote areas have faced waits of up to 35 minutes. The new system will allow crews, ambulances, and specialized equipment to be shared across previous jurisdictional lines to ensure the closest available unit always responds to a 911 call.

Starting next year, the new district will integrate several regional departments—including the Northeast, Northwest, Southwest, and West Central Fire Protection Districts, the East Central Fire Territory, and multiple surrounding townships and cities. The Fort Wayne Fire Department will remain entirely separate.

While local stations and personnel will remain in their respective communities, the consolidation will establish a single budget and a unified countywide tax levy estimated at 31 cents, replacing the varying rates currently paid throughout the county. Depending on location, some homeowners will see their rates rise, while others will see a decrease.

Before the final vote, commissioners heard emotional testimony from Hoagland residents Dave and Arvida Newcomer. Arvida, who survived a severe cardiac arrest thanks to a rapid response from Poe firefighters, urged leaders to pass the measures, emphasizing that faster response times are worth any potential tax adjustments.

Chief Bush said the county will spend the remaining months of the year integrating payroll, training, and standard operating procedures ahead of the official January launch.