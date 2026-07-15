One dead, one injured in late-night St. Joseph Boulevard shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead and another is recovering after a late-night shooting on Fort Wayne’s near-northeast side.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers rushed to the 1400 block of St. Joseph Boulevard, near Tennessee Avenue, just before midnight on Tuesday after receiving reports of gunfire.

Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. A short time later, police discovered a second man who had also been shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead, while the second was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the identity of the deceased, along with the official cause and manner of death, following family notification.

Detectives say the investigation remains active and they are continuing to pursue leads. No suspect information or potential motive has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app.