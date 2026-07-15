City Releases Responses to Over 500 Public Comments on Proposed Downtown Homeless Resource Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne has officially responded to more than 500 questions, comments, and concerns submitted by local residents regarding the proposed low-barrier homeless resource center downtown.

The extensive feedback was collected over a two-week period on the Engage Fort Wayne website, wrapping up on July 9. On Wednesday, city officials published their complete responses online as part of an effort to address community anxiety ahead of the next major City Council debate on August 11.

The proposed 24/7 facility, which would be located at 333 E. Washington Boulevard, is designed to serve as a centralized hub. Operated by the newly established nonprofit Anchor Resource Center, the site would offer immediate shelter, meals, mental and physical healthcare, and job training services to families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

While the project has been championed by Mayor Sharon Tucker’s administration as a compassionate, structured solution to the city’s growing housing crisis, it has also drawn fierce pushback from nearby businesses, residents, and faith leaders.

Opponents have voiced major concerns about the center’s location, particularly its proximity to local schools and churches, warning that a low-barrier facility downtown could negatively impact public safety and local commerce. Meanwhile, supporters—including several neighboring churches and downtown businesses—argue that a centralized, supervised, 24-hour facility is vastly safer and more effective than leaving vulnerable individuals to sleep in downtown streets and doorways.

In June, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to postpone funding for the acquisition of the Washington Boulevard building until September, demanding more detailed security and operational blueprints from the administration.

With the publication of the city’s answers to the 500-plus community submissions, city leaders hope the release of these detailed plans will help clarify the center’s security protocols, operational structure, and neighborhood integration strategies.

According to Chief of Staff Andrew Downs, the digital engagement approach allowed the city to thoroughly address a larger volume of public questions than a standard public forum would permit.

The draft operations and security plans, along with a comprehensive list of alternative sites that were considered before selecting the Washington Boulevard property, will be delivered to City Council members for review before the August 11 meeting.