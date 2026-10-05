DeKalb County school among 16 named Indiana Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — A DeKalb County elementary school is among 16 public and private schools receiving Indiana’s 2026 Blue Ribbon Schools designation.

McKenney-Harrison Elementary School, part of DeKalb County Central United School District, was included in the second annual group of schools recognized by the state.

The designation recognizes schools for academic performance and approaches to meeting students’ educational needs. Indiana has more than 2,300 K-12 schools statewide.

Other recipients this year include Fred J. Hums Elementary School in Mishawaka, Bethany Christian School, College Wood Elementary School in Carmel and schools in Brownsburg, Newburgh, Valparaiso and other communities.

The 16 schools were formally recognized Friday, Oct. 2, during the fifth annual Educational Excellence Awards gala in Indianapolis.

Indiana established its state Blue Ribbon Schools designation in 2025, when 11 public and private schools were selected for the inaugural group. The Indiana Department of Education plans to name a new group of schools annually.