Indiana Tech Seeks Approval for New Student Housing Near Downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Tech is seeking approval to add new student housing near its campus just east of downtown Fort Wayne.

According to an application submitted to the Fort Wayne Department of Planning Services, the university is requesting setback waivers and a fence height waiver as part of the proposed project.

The new housing would be built on an empty lot along Washington Boulevard between University Street and Comparet Street on the west side of the Indiana Tech campus.

According to WANE15, the proposal calls for three three-story buildings, with each building containing four units. Each unit would have eight beds, creating additional housing options for students near campus. The project would also include 28 parking spaces.

The application is currently under review by the Department of Planning Services.