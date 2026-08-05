Indiana State Police Accepting Applications for Capitol Police Officers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is accepting applications from people interested in becoming Capitol Police officers.

The department is accepting applications from both traditional recruits and current law enforcement officers seeking a lateral transfer. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

Applicants must meet several basic eligibility requirements, including being a U.S. citizen, being at least 21 years old at the time of appointment, having a valid driver’s license, and having a high school diploma or equivalent.

Candidates must also meet minimum vision requirements and successfully complete the department’s hiring process.

Lateral applicants must currently be a part-time or full-time merit law enforcement officer with an Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board Tier I or Tier II certification. Out-of-state officers may qualify if their certification is determined to be equivalent to Indiana standards.

Traditional recruits hired for the position will have a hire date of Dec. 7, 2026, with academy training beginning in January 2027. Lateral recruits will complete a five-week finishing school following Tier II graduation.

The starting salary for a Capitol Police probationary officer is $62,327 per year, increasing to $64,472 after the first year. Officers with 20 or more years of experience as a Tier I or Tier II officer may qualify for a starting salary of $75,431.

Indiana State Police says Capitol Police officers also receive benefits including medical, dental, vision and pharmacy coverage, disability plans, and retirement benefits through the Public Employees Retirement Fund.

Those interested in learning more about becoming an Indiana State Police Capitol Police officer can find additional information here.

Applicants can also contact an Indiana State Police recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.