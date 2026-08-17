Americans Are Homesteading — They Just Don’t Call It That

CHICAGO, IL (WOWO) — Americans are increasingly making, growing and preserving food at home, but most don’t consider themselves part of the modern homesteading movement, according to new research from Curion.

The Curion Poll Pulse research surveyed up to 15,385 U.S. adults in July and found nearly 84% do at least one home-based food or household production activity.

About 69% say activities such as cooking from scratch, gardening or making things at home are either part of their weekly routine or a regular hobby.

But just 7.3% say a self-sufficient lifestyle is a core part of how they live.

Making food from scratch is the most common activity, with 72.1% of respondents saying they do it.

Other popular activities include:

47.3% grow herbs, vegetables or fruit

46.1% make household or food items such as sauces, bread or yogurt

37.7% preserve or store food through methods such as freezing, fermenting or canning

16.1% do none of these activities

The research found people often participate in several of these activities rather than just one.

Health was the top reason consumers gave for taking on these activities, with 65% saying they want more control over ingredients, fewer processed foods or a better understanding of where their food comes from.

Saving money was cited by 53%, while 49% said the activities improve their overall well-being.

Other motivations included having more control over what they consume or use, reducing waste and sustainability, and family or lifestyle changes.

Curion also found that health and financial pressures are more likely to influence these habits than social media.

About 40.7% said personal or family health and wellness changes influenced their move toward home-based activities, while 39.1% pointed to financial pressure or the cost of living.

Only 13.3% cited social media or online inspiration.

The research shows a significant gap between what people do and how they identify themselves.

While 43.9% say home-based activities are part of their weekly routine, only 7.3% consider a self-sufficient lifestyle central to their identity.

Curion Strategic Insights Director Inga Verbicka said many people may simply view activities such as baking bread, gardening or freezing produce as part of everyday life rather than as “homesteading.”

The company says the trend suggests Americans are looking for more control over their food, spending and household routines, rather than necessarily joining a specific lifestyle movement.

Curion’s research was conducted among U.S. adults in July 2026. Questions about activities and motivations allowed respondents to select multiple answers, while lifestyle identification and frequency questions were single-select.