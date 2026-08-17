Man Dies After Three Semis Crash at US-30 and State Road 13

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — An Illinois man is dead following a three-semi crash Sunday night at the intersection of U.S. 30 and State Road 13 in Kosciusko County.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the crash shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation indicates two westbound semis were stopped at a red light when a third semi struck one of them from behind.

The impact sent the third semi forward, where it then struck the other stopped semi.

Richard Bacorn, 65, of Orland Park, Illinois, was killed in the crash, according to police.

The drivers of the other two semis were not injured.

Authorities have not released additional information about what caused the third semi to collide with the stopped traffic.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials have not indicated whether any citations or charges have been issued in connection with the fatal crash.