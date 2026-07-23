New Indiana Law Limits Student Cell Phone Use Throughout Entire School Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana students returning to classrooms this fall will face new restrictions on cellphone use as a statewide bell-to-bell ban takes effect, limiting student access to personal devices throughout the entire school day.

Gov. Mike Braun is highlighting the new policy, saying the expanded restrictions are designed to reduce distractions, improve classroom focus and encourage more student engagement.

“Students should be focused on learning in the classroom,” Braun said. “Indiana’s bell-to-bell cell phone ban gives teachers and schools a stronger tool to create an environment focused on learning, and helps students be present while at school.”

The new rules come from Senate Enrolled Act 78, which expands Indiana’s existing school cellphone restrictions to cover the full school day — from the opening bell until dismissal.

The law includes exceptions for emergencies and other circumstances allowed by schools.

State officials say the goal is not only to limit classroom disruptions but also to encourage students to be more socially engaged with classmates and their school communities.

The cellphone restrictions are part of a broader effort by the Braun administration to address concerns about technology use among children and increase parental involvement in students’ online activities.

During the 2026 legislative session, Braun supported additional safeguards related to children’s use of social media platforms.

One measure, House Enrolled Act 1408, requires parental consent for children under 16 before they can use social media platforms. The law also creates additional protections for accounts belonging to younger users and requires social media companies to provide parent accounts with tools to monitor activity, establish time limits and set blackout periods.

The governor’s office said the measures are intended to give parents more control over how children interact with technology and protect students from potential harms associated with excessive online use.

The administration also pointed to other education initiatives during Braun’s first year in office, including expansion of universal school choice, higher starting salaries for Indiana teachers and increased education funding in the state budget.

As schools prepare for the new academic year, districts across Indiana will determine how the bell-to-bell cellphone policy is implemented within their buildings while following the statewide requirements.