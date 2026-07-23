July 23, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Arrest Made in Elkhart Shooting – Victim Critical

by Brian Ford0

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 54-year-old man critically injured in Elkhart.

Elkhart Police say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of State Street near Prairie Street according to WSBT.

Officers responding to the scene found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police have not released the name of the suspect who was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say preliminary charges have been forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Related posts

Fort Wayne man pleads guilty to attempted murder

Tom Franklin

Council seeks answers on Electric Works termination

Darrin Wright

One killed in DeKalb County crash

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.