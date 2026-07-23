Arrest Made in Elkhart Shooting – Victim Critical

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 54-year-old man critically injured in Elkhart.

Elkhart Police say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of State Street near Prairie Street according to WSBT.

Officers responding to the scene found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police have not released the name of the suspect who was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say preliminary charges have been forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review.