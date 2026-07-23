Indiana Mom Arrested on Felony Charges after Baby Exposed to Meth

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO)— A Montgomery County mother is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say her 11-month-old son was exposed to methamphetamine and hospitalized with seizures.

Prosecutors charged 29-year-old Kaitlyn Griffin with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, neglect of a dependent, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine according to Fox 59.

According to court documents, the infant was taken to a hospital on June 9 before being transferred to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was treated for seizures. Testing showed the child was positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and benzodiazepine.

Investigators said Griffin initially denied any drug use and claimed her son may have ingested over-the-counter medication. Police later determined the medication found in the home could not have caused the positive methamphetamine result.

Authorities said Griffin later admitted to a Department of Child Services investigator that she and her boyfriend used methamphetamine.

A search of the home allegedly uncovered syringes containing methamphetamine residue, along with medications, cleaning products and other hazards that were accessible to children.

Griffin has been charged with multiple felony offenses, including neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and possession of methamphetamine. Court records show an initial hearing has not yet been scheduled.