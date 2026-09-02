FEMA Approves $2.1 Million in Disaster Assistance for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — More than $2.1 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for Hoosier families impacted by severe storms and flooding in August.

Gov. Mike Braun announced Wednesday that FEMA approved the funding within the first week of Indiana receiving a major disaster declaration.

More than 25,000 Hoosiers have applied for FEMA individual assistance so far, with payments continuing to be distributed on a rolling basis.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is also offering low-interest disaster loans to Indiana residents, businesses and private nonprofits affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding that began Aug. 11.

The deadline to apply for FEMA individual assistance is Oct. 25, 2026.

Hoosiers can apply through DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

One-stop shops and mobile registration centers are also available throughout the state to help residents apply for state and federal assistance.

More information is available through Indiana’s August 2026 Disaster resource hub or by calling Indiana 211 at 866-211-9966.