FBI Warns Ohio Parents About Rising Sextortion Threat Targeting Teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOWO) — The FBI is warning Ohio parents about a growing online threat targeting teenagers as a federal bill named after an Ohio teen who died by suicide moves through Congress.

The crime, known as sextortion, typically involves an online predator posing as someone a young person knows or might want to date, persuading the victim to send an explicit image and then threatening to distribute it unless the victim provides money or additional images.

Federal officials say the problem can affect families anywhere, and investigators have reported a particularly high number of teenage boys among victims.

The warning comes as students return to school and spend more time communicating through social media, messaging apps and other online platforms.

For one Ohio family, the issue became tragically personal.

In 2022, 17-year-old James Woods of Streetsboro believed he was communicating with a girl his age on Instagram. The conversation quickly escalated into threats and blackmail. Woods later died by suicide.

His parents have since pushed for stronger federal action against the crime, helping inspire the bipartisan James T. Woods Act.

The proposed legislation would establish sextortion as a specific federal crime. Lawmakers have attached the measure to the National Defense Authorization Act, meaning its future is tied to the larger defense bill moving through Congress.

If Congress approves the defense legislation with the Woods Act included, the measure could become law as early as late this year or early next year.

Experts say sextortion can begin with what appears to be a routine online interaction.

Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of adolescent medicine at Mass General Brigham Children’s Hospital, said an offender may spend time developing a relationship with a young person before asking for an explicit photograph.

“Once that picture is sent to the culprit, then immediately the conversation changes,” Hadland said.

He explained that the image can then be used as leverage, with the offender threatening to send it to the victim’s family, friends or other contacts unless the victim pays money.

Many of the people behind these schemes operate outside the United States, although the FBI has conducted investigations and made arrests involving international offenders.

Experts say one of the most important messages for parents and teenagers is that paying the offender generally does not make the threats stop.

Instead, victims can face escalating demands for more money or additional images.

Hadland advises teenagers who find themselves in that situation to tell a trusted adult immediately.

Parents should then end communication with the offender, preserve available evidence and avoid deleting the account or messages that could help investigators.

Families should also report suspected sextortion to law enforcement.

The FBI accepts tips through its online tip system and through local FBI field offices. Families can also report suspected online exploitation to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.

Experts say parents should have conversations with teenagers about online relationships and the dangers of sending intimate images before a problem occurs according to WTOL.

That conversation can be particularly important because victims may feel embarrassed, frightened or responsible for what happened and may hesitate to tell an adult.

Authorities say a teenager should understand that being manipulated or threatened by an online offender is not their fault and that getting help quickly is more important than trying to handle the situation alone.

The FBI’s warning comes amid concerns about the growing number of sextortion reports involving young people. Officials say the majority of identified victims are boys, with teenagers between 14 and 17 representing a particularly vulnerable group.

The James T. Woods Act would give federal prosecutors another specific legal tool for pursuing people accused of sextortion and would carry forward the name of an Ohio teenager whose family has spent years advocating for legislative action.

For Ohio families, experts say the most important step is making sure children know they can ask for help without fear of punishment.

Parents who learn that a child is being threatened should preserve evidence, stop engaging with the suspected offender and report the incident.

If a young person is experiencing an immediate mental-health crisis or thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling or texting 988, the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Suspected sextortion can be reported to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline at report.cybertip.org.