‘Avengers: Endgame’ returns to top of box office seven years after release

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven years after its original release, “Avengers: Endgame” has returned to the top of the North American box office.

The rerelease, called “Avengers: Endgame: Encore,” brought in an estimated $26 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates reported by The Associated Press. It added another $60 million internationally.

The rerelease includes new end-credit scenes and an introduction from Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. The original film earned about $2.8 billion worldwide after its 2019 release and remains one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

“Resident Evil” took second place with $23.3 million in its second weekend. The video game adaptation has now earned $103.5 million domestically.

Brad Pitt’s “Heart of the Beast” finished third with an estimated $20 million, narrowly ahead of “Primetime,” starring Robert Pattinson, which debuted with $19.2 million.

“Primetime” was produced for about $15 million and drew a particularly young audience, with 69% of its ticket buyers under 30.

DreamWorks Animation’s “Forgotten Island” rounded out the top five with $12.8 million.

Overall ticket sales were up 58.5% compared with the same weekend last year, according to Rentrak. The domestic box office has generated about $7.8 billion so far this year, 19% ahead of the same point in 2025.