Wunderwerk Brewing Company plans German-style taproom and restaurant in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new brewery and restaurant featuring German-style beer and food is preparing to open in Fort Wayne.

Wunderwerk Brewing Company is moving into the former Junk Ditch Brewing Company location at 1825 W. Main St. Owners John Kuker and Casey Dazey told WANE 15 they hope to open the business by the end of fall.

The owners say the brewery will focus on high-quality beer, food and experiences while maintaining a comfortable atmosphere for families and friends. The name “Wunderwerk” translates roughly to “masterpiece” in German and reflects the company’s focus on quality.

Kuker and Dazey have also met with the German Heritage Society in Fort Wayne as they work to develop authentic German-style offerings. Plans include German beer styles and menu items such as sausages, schnitzel and other traditional dishes.

Renovations are currently underway at the building. The owners said the taproom requires relatively few changes, while work is being done to update the kitchen and add equipment.

Wunderwerk Brewing Company plans to announce additional details about its opening on its Facebook page.