Bald Eagle Liberty Settling Into New Home at Fort Wayne Zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A bald eagle named Liberty is settling into his new home at the Fort Wayne Zoo.

According to WANE-15, Liberty is living in the zoo’s Australian Adventure area, in the habitat that previously housed the walk-through aviary. He has been at the zoo for nearly two months.

Animal care specialist Emma Boczulak says Liberty has been exciting for visitors because bald eagles can be found in the wild across Indiana.

There are currently about 300 nesting pairs of bald eagles in Indiana. The species was once nearly wiped out in the state because of habitat loss and the effects of DDT on reproduction.

Liberty was rescued more than 10 years ago after suffering an injury. His wing remains slightly damaged, preventing him from being released into the wild.

While Liberty can fly short distances around his habitat, his wing would not allow him to fly well enough to survive in the wild.

Zoo staff are working to recreate some of the behaviors Liberty would experience in nature. His diet includes rats, mice and fish, and keepers weigh his food to track his calorie intake.

Liberty receives fish several times a week, including fish placed in the large pond in his habitat. Keepers say they have seen the fish disappear, suggesting Liberty may be swimming and diving for them.

Boczulak says Liberty has also started making more of the characteristic sounds associated with bald eagles.

The zoo previously announced that another bald eagle named Spirit will eventually join Liberty, although a timeline for that addition has not been finalized.