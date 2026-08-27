More Than 40 Animals Rescued From Steuben County Hoarding Case

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — More than 40 animals have been rescued from what a local animal shelter is calling one of the worst hoarding cases its director has encountered.

According to WANE-15, the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County says the rescue began after receiving a call Thursday about conditions inside a home.

So far, shelter workers have taken in 42 animals — 16 dogs and 26 cats. Officials believe additional cats may still be at the property.

Shelter Director Faith Robinson says workers found animal feces throughout the home, including crates with several inches of waste. She also described a strong odor inside the house and said the conditions required rescue workers to take special health precautions.

The animals were not considered severely malnourished, but shelter officials say many are dealing with health problems, including severe flea infestations, worms, parasites and ear mites.

The shelter is now focused on rehabilitating the animals and preparing them for eventual adoption.

Each animal will need veterinary care, vaccinations and spay or neuter procedures before being placed in a home.

The shelter says the rescue is creating a significant financial burden because it is a private nonprofit that cares for more than 2,000 animals each year and does not receive government funding.

Community members can donate through the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County to help cover the cost of caring for the rescued animals.

Officials are continuing to search the property for additional cats, and the investigation remains ongoing. Any criminal charges would be determined by law enforcement and prosecutors based on the evidence gathered.

Robinson also says the case highlights the need for a dedicated animal control officer in Steuben County to investigate animal neglect complaints.