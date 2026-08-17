Before You Cook With Aluminum Foil, Know These Safety Guidelines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Aluminum foil is a kitchen staple, used for everything from wrapping leftovers to covering casseroles and making foil packets on the grill. But questions about whether aluminum can transfer into food during cooking have raised concerns about its safety.

According to a recent report from Allrecipes, aluminum foil is generally considered safe for cooking when used properly. However, certain foods and cooking conditions can increase the amount of aluminum that migrates from the foil into what you eat.

Aluminum is a naturally occurring element found in the environment and is also used in a wide range of consumer products, including some medications, cosmetics and antiperspirants. Food is another common source of aluminum exposure, including exposure from cookware and aluminum foil.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says aluminum foil is approximately 98.5 percent aluminum, with the remainder consisting primarily of iron and silicon. Those additional materials help give the foil strength and resistance to punctures.

Concerns about aluminum and health are not new. Allrecipes reports that during the 1960s and 1970s, researchers and the public raised questions about whether aluminum cookware and aluminum beverage cans could be connected to Alzheimer’s disease.

No definitive link between aluminum exposure from those products and Alzheimer’s disease has been established.

The bigger consideration when cooking with foil is how much aluminum can transfer into food.

According to information cited by Allrecipes from the National Institutes of Health, high temperatures can increase the amount of aluminum that moves from foil into food. The same can happen when foil comes into contact with salt, vinegar or highly acidic ingredients.

For most people, the amount of aluminum that enters food during cooking is generally considered safe. Much of the aluminum consumed passes through the digestive system and is eliminated from the body.

But the amount transferred is not necessarily the same for every food.

A study cited by Allrecipes found that foods that are less acidic, less salty and contain less liquid generally absorb less aluminum. Foods prepared with acidic marinades, particularly meat or fish containing lemon, can result in greater aluminum transfer during cooking.

That could be an important consideration when making foil packets for the grill or wrapping marinated foods before placing them in the oven.

Allrecipes also points to research suggesting certain groups may need to be more cautious. One study identified a potentially greater concern for people with certain medical conditions, particularly those with chronic kidney problems, as well as young children.

For typical household cooking, however, aluminum foil can be used safely when following recommended temperature and cooking practices.

Allrecipes says aluminum foil is considered safe for use in ovens at temperatures up to about 400 degrees Fahrenheit, or 200 degrees Celsius, and can also be used for direct-heat grilling.

Research has found that temperature can affect aluminum transfer. Food cooked in foil at temperatures below about 325 degrees Fahrenheit showed less aluminum leakage in one study than food cooked at temperatures above 425 degrees.

There is another important kitchen safety issue that has nothing to do with eating aluminum: Don’t use foil to line the bottom of your oven.

Allrecipes warns that placing foil directly on the bottom of an oven can damage heating elements and interfere with the appliance’s operation. If the goal is to catch spills, a safer approach is to place the food or baking dish on a sheet pan lined with foil.

Parchment paper is another option for some high-temperature cooking. Allrecipes says parchment can generally be used at temperatures up to about 425 degrees Fahrenheit, or 220 degrees Celsius, depending on the product’s instructions.

For grilling, foil packets and foil containers can be used as directed, but cooks should pay attention to the ingredients inside the packet and the temperature being used.

The bottom line: Aluminum foil does allow some aluminum to transfer into food, particularly when high heat is combined with acidic or salty ingredients. But for most people, the amount is generally considered safe.

Still, research continues to examine aluminum exposure, and some studies have raised concerns about cumulative intake approaching established tolerable limits in certain circumstances.

If you’re looking to reduce aluminum exposure, using lower cooking temperatures when practical and choosing alternatives such as parchment paper for appropriate recipes can help.

And when using foil, the simplest precautions remain important: follow the manufacturer’s temperature guidance, avoid placing foil directly on the bottom of the oven, and be especially mindful when cooking highly acidic or salty foods for extended periods.