Sanko Gosei Technologies donates 13 AEDs to New Haven police

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — Sanko Gosei Technologies USA has donated 13 automated external defibrillators to the New Haven Police Department.

The AEDs will be placed in police patrol vehicles, giving officers access to the emergency equipment while responding to medical calls.

The donation follows a recent medical emergency at Sanko Gosei Technologies’ facility. Company representatives said an employee became unresponsive, prompting coworkers to call 911 and begin CPR while waiting for first responders.

“This donation means much more to us than simply providing equipment,” expressed leadership from Sanko Gosei Technologies USA. “Our police officers are often among the first people to arrive when someone in our community is experiencing their worst moment. When seconds matter, we want the men and women responding to those calls to have every possible resource available to them. This is an investment in our community, our first responders, and the possibility of giving someone another tomorrow.”

EMS Captain Julie Ehle of East Central Fire & EMS Territory was recognized for helping coordinate the acquisition and integration of the AEDs into the police department’s patrol fleet.

The 13 additional AEDs are intended to give New Haven officers another resource to use during critical medical emergencies while awaiting or assisting other first responders.