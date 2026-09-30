Jared James Nichols to headline free Marshall event at Sweetwater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Guitarist Jared James Nichols will headline a free event at Sweetwater next month featuring hands-on demonstrations of Marshall amplifiers.

The Marshall Playground will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sweetwater’s Fort Wayne campus, 5501 U.S. 30 West.

Attendees will have an opportunity to try Marshall products and speak directly with the company’s sound specialists. Sweetwater’s Marshall Wall, which has previously been featured during GearFest, will also be set up for the event.

Nichols, a Marshall artist known for his pickless guitar-playing style, will perform and demonstrate some of his playing techniques. He will also be available for autographs.

The event will feature in-store specials and giveaways throughout the evening.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Guests can preregister and enter event giveaways through Sweetwater’s website.