Fort Wayne seeks public input on Southeast corridors improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of Fort Wayne is asking residents for input on potential improvements along several major streets in the city’s southeast side.

The city’s Public Works Division is asking residents to complete a priority survey by selecting the ENGAGE tab.

The Southeast Corridors Planning Project is funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE program and covers about 8.9 miles of major streets.

The corridors included in the project are:

South Anthony Boulevard

West Paulding Road

East Paulding Road

Fairfield Avenue/Tillman Road

East Tillman Road

The city says the corridors are important daily routes and play a role in safety, connectivity and economic development in southeast Fort Wayne.

The project will produce a Master Development Plan and Action Plan focused on improvements for people who walk, bike, use public transportation or drive.

The plans will include roadway concepts as well as recommendations involving land use, housing, retail, placemaking and other improvements for surrounding neighborhoods.

Residents can also use the project website to learn more and sign up for updates.