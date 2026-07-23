July 23, 2026
Uncategorized

Girls Research Committee Launches “Dignity Drive” for Allen County Youth

by WOWO News0
group of women facing backward

FORT WAYNE (WOWO) — A local youth initiative is taking action to ensure young people in the justice system have access to basic daily necessities. The Girls Research Committee has officially launched its “Dignity Drive” to collect essential personal care and hygiene products for youth staying at the Allen County Juvenile Justice Center.

The community drive focuses on gathering unused, unopened hygiene items—including body wash, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, dental care supplies, and feminine hygiene products—that are often in short supply.

Organizers emphasize that providing these basic personal care items helps restore self-esteem, comfort, and a sense of dignity for young residents during challenging transitions in their lives.

Local businesses and community centers across Fort Wayne are serving as drop-off locations for residents looking to donate throughout the collection period. Organizers are encouraging community members to contribute products or drop off essential care items to support the drive’s goal.

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