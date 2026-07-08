Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights Hosting ‘Christmas in July’ Event at YLNI Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne holiday tradition is bringing some Christmas spirit to the summer months.

According to WANE 15, Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights will host a “Christmas in July” booth at the YLNI Farmers Market on Saturday, July 11.

Organizers say visitors will have the chance to purchase Fantasy of Lights tickets at the lowest price available all season while supporting Blue Jacket’s mission and the annual holiday display. Tickets for Wild Lights at the Fort Wayne Zoo will also be available.

The Christmas-themed booth will be open during the market’s regular hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa Claus will make an appearance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for photos and candy cane giveaways.

The booth will be located at the corner of Lafayette and Berry streets.