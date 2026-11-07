Bluffton Mayor announces reelection campaign

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) – Bluffton Mayor Scott Mentzer is seeking a full term in 2027.

He announced his reelection campaign Saturday during the Wells County Republican Party’s monthly breakfast.

Mentzer says accomplishments since taking office in August 2025 include completing a new wastewater treatment plant, opening the Wells Community Aquatic Park and securing funding for home repairs.

21 Alive News says he also pointed to new housing developments and downtown events.

Mentzer says he’ll continue advocating for Bluffton at the state and federal levels.