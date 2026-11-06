Marion man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing 17-year-old

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) — A man will spend 50 years in prison for the shooting death of a 17-year-old during a reported drug deal in Marion last year.

The Grant County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that Cordel Bice was sentenced to 55 years in prison, with 50 years to be served in the Indiana Department of Correction.

According to Fox 59/CBS 4, Bice pleaded guilty to murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury before his sentencing hearing Wednesday in Grant Circuit Court.

The shooting happened April 2025, near 1555 South Western Avenue in Marion.

Police were called to the scene and found 17-year-old Julio Matamoros with a gunshot wound to the chest. Matamoros was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a planned robbery involving vape cartridges. Bice allegedly attempted to purchase the cartridges from Matamoros before robbing and shooting him.

Bice’s sentence includes 50 years in state prison, with the remaining five years subject to the terms of the sentence.