Bluffton urges flood-damaged residents to report damage through Indiana 211

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — Bluffton officials are urging residents whose homes were damaged by September flooding to report the damage through Indiana 211.

Residents can submit a report online through Indiana 211 or by calling 211 or 1-866-211-9966.

The reports will help Wells County Emergency Management and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security determine the extent of the residential damage and evaluate potential recovery needs.

Officials say residents should report damage even if they have insurance, the damage appears minor or they have already spoken with local officials.

Damage that can be reported includes flooded basements, crawlspaces or living areas, damage to furnaces, HVAC systems or water heaters, electrical or plumbing problems, damaged flooring, drywall, furniture or appliances, mold concerns and temporary displacement.

City officials emphasize that submitting a damage report through Indiana 211 is not an application for FEMA assistance and does not guarantee financial assistance will become available. The reports are used to document the impact of the flooding and help officials evaluate potential recovery resources.

Residents who have already successfully submitted a report do not need to file another one. Those having trouble reporting by phone are encouraged to use the online portal.

Residents who need help can contact the Bluffton mayor’s office at 260-824-1520.

Agricultural damage should be reported through the local USDA Farm Service Agency.