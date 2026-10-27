RentCafe Report: 71% of Fort Wayne Renters Renew Leases as Apartment Supply Stays Flat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne apartment hunters are getting a little more time to find a place, but finding an available unit could remain a challenge as more renters renew their leases and no new apartments enter the market during the peak rental season.

According to RentCafe’s latest Rental Competitiveness Index report, apartments in Fort Wayne took an average of 39 days to fill, compared with 36 days last summer. That three-day increase gives prospective renters more time to compare options and make decisions before committing to a lease.

The report describes the 39-day average as the most breathing room Fort Wayne renters have had across the four peak rental seasons tracked in its analysis.

But the slower pace of apartment leasing comes with a significant tradeoff: more renters are choosing to stay where they are rather than move.

RentCafe found that 71.1% of Fort Wayne renters renewed their leases, the highest renewal rate recorded in the four peak seasons examined. That means fewer apartments are becoming available as existing tenants decide to remain in their homes.

The combination of longer apartment leasing times and a high lease-renewal rate presents a mixed picture for renters. Those searching for a new apartment may have more time to consider available properties, but they could still face a limited selection because fewer tenants are moving out.

The outlook is further complicated by the lack of new apartment units expected to come online during the current peak rental season. Without additional units entering the market, the number of available apartments is unlikely to expand significantly from new construction during that period.

For renters, the figures point to a market that is becoming less competitive in one respect but remains constrained in another. Apartments are taking longer to fill, potentially easing pressure on people looking for a place. At the same time, the high rate of lease renewals means fewer existing units are returning to the market for new tenants.

The latest findings suggest Fort Wayne renters may have more time to make a decision than they did last summer, but that additional time does not necessarily translate into more choices.