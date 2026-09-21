September 21, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Indiana highlights cybersecurity pathway during visit to Bloomfield school

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / Bloomfield School District)

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana education and workforce officials visited Bloomfield Middle and High School Monday to highlight a statewide cybersecurity program connecting high school coursework with college, careers and military service.

Gov. Mike Braun, Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner and other leaders watched students demonstrate skills they are learning through Project Lead the Way cybersecurity and Advanced Placement cybersecurity courses.

The Indiana Cybersecurity Partnership launched in May. Indiana says it is the first state to create a statewide, military-aligned cybersecurity pathway connecting high schools with colleges, employers and the Indiana National Guard.

The pathway allows schools to use AP, PLTW, dual-credit courses or a combination of those programs. Students can earn college credit, gain work-based learning experience and pursue industry-recognized credentials while preparing for cybersecurity careers or military service.

Indiana currently has more than 20,000 open cybersecurity positions, according to the Indiana Department of Education. About 69 public high schools currently offer cybersecurity courses to roughly 560 students.

The state plans to expand the program to 200 high schools serving about 4,000 students over the next 3 years.

Officials say the program is designed to give students multiple options after high school, including continuing their education, entering the workforce or pursuing cybersecurity-related service with the Indiana National Guard.

Monday’s event at Bloomfield Middle and High School included classroom demonstrations and discussions about how schools can implement the pathway based on their staffing, schedules and student needs.

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