Bunge and GDM launch joint venture to develop crops for low-carbon fuels

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WOWO) — Global agribusiness company Bunge and plant genetics company GDM have announced a new joint venture aimed at developing crops that can be used to produce lower-carbon renewable fuels.

The partnership, called Enerseed, will focus on developing new varieties of oilseed crops that can serve as feedstocks for biofuels, potentially creating additional revenue opportunities for farmers while supporting cleaner energy production.

Announced Tuesday, November 10, the venture will combine GDM’s expertise in plant genetics, research and gene editing with Bunge’s global processing capabilities and agricultural markets.

The companies say the goal is to develop alternative oilseed crops that can be grown efficiently while providing environmental benefits, including improved soil health, reduced erosion and lower water requirements.

The crops could also give farmers additional planting options, allowing them to generate income during periods when fields might otherwise remain unused.

“Navigating today’s global landscape requires strategic focus and innovative solutions that address pressing challenges like energy security,” said Bunge Chief Operating Officer Julio Garros.

Garros said the partnership could create new opportunities for farmers supplying lower-carbon feedstocks and customers across the food, feed and fuel industries.

Enerseed’s initial seed development projects are expected to begin in select markets, with the potential to expand globally as the crops and commercial opportunities develop.

GDM CEO Ignacio Bartolome said the partnership will allow the company to apply its genetic research and breeding technology to new crops that support renewable energy production.

The joint venture will also use an open licensing model, allowing qualified seed companies, universities, researchers and technology developers to access its innovations and collaborate on future projects.

Bunge operates in more than 50 countries and is a major player in grain handling, oilseed processing and agricultural commodities. GDM operates in more than 20 countries and specializes in crop genetics and seed development.

The companies have not announced specific locations for the first projects or a timeline for commercial production.

Additional information about the partnership is available at www.enerseed.com.