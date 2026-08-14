FWPD Moves Away From Audio Detection on Flock Cameras

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department says it will not move forward with audio detection technology on Flock surveillance cameras following a months-long trial.

FWPD began testing Flock’s audio detection software in May. The technology is designed to detect sounds such as gunfire and other potential safety threats.

The decision comes as Fort Wayne City Council continues to consider whether Flock cameras should remain in the city. The city has also launched an online forum where residents can learn more about the technology and submit questions about the camera system.

Council postponed a vote on the camera system in July and is scheduled to vote on August 25.

Flock recently recommended that police departments reduce their data retention period from 30 days to seven days. FWPD’s current retention period is 180 days.

The department’s contract with Flock has expired, but the company is allowing the cameras to remain in place until City Council makes its decision.

FWPD has notified City Council of Flock’s new seven-day data retention recommendation and is waiting for direction on how to proceed.

The department will have to pay back Flock regardless of how City Council votes.