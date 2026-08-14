Vivek Ramaswamy Campaign Launches New Ad Featuring Boyhood Barber

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — The campaign for Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has launched a new statewide ad featuring the Cincinnati-area barber who cut Ramaswamy’s hair throughout much of his childhood.

The ad, called “DJ’s Barbershop – Cincinnati,” features Donnie Judd, known as “DJ,” who owns DJ’s Barbershop in Sharonville, just north of Cincinnati.

Ramaswamy has described Judd as the first entrepreneur he ever knew and credited him with teaching lessons about business, service and life.

Ramaswamy recently returned to the barbershop with his family, where Judd gave Ramaswamy’s two sons their first haircuts at the same shop where he cut their father’s hair years ago.

The campaign says the ad is now airing statewide on streaming services, broadcast television and cable.

Ramaswamy, a businessman and entrepreneur, is running for governor of Ohio. Rob McColley is running alongside him for lieutenant governor.