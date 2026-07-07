Truck Driver Charged in Deadly I-69 Crash That Killed Two in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The truck driver accused of causing a deadly six-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 in June is now facing criminal charges.

According to documents filed Monday by the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and first reported by WANE 15, 70-year-old Gjergj Degaj has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide and one count of criminal recklessness.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on June 3 in the southbound lanes of I-69 near the General Motors plant. Indiana State Police said three semi-trucks and three passenger vehicles were involved, forcing the interstate to close for several hours.

Investigators say traffic had stopped in a clearly marked construction zone when Degaj’s semi-truck struck two vehicles from behind. One vehicle was pushed into a ditch, while the other was forced into another semi-truck, triggering a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles.

Two people were killed in the collision: 70-year-old Bradley Maller of Kokomo and 15-year-old Drew Saddington of Fort Wayne, a Homestead High School student who was participating in driver’s education. The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled both deaths accidental, caused by blunt force injuries.

According to court documents, investigators found no evidence that Degaj applied his brakes before the crash. Authorities said weather and visibility were clear, the roadway was flat and straight, and the construction zone was clearly marked with warning signs and a reduced speed limit of 55 mph.

A certified crash reconstructionist determined Degaj’s semi was traveling about 73 mph when it struck the stopped traffic.

Court documents also state Degaj’s commercial driver’s license was not valid at the time of the crash.

Investigators further allege that a forensic examination of a tablet recovered from the semi found YouTube was active on the device immediately before the collision.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Degaj. As of Tuesday, he had not been booked into the Allen County Jail.

This story was based on reporting by WANE 15 and information contained in Allen County court records. As with all criminal cases, the charges are allegations, and Degaj is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.