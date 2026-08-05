Century Music Hall to Close After Six Years in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Century Music Hall is closing its doors after six years of hosting concerts and events in Fort Wayne.

In a statement posted to social media, the venue, formerly known as Piere’s Entertainment Center on St. Joe Road, said rising operating costs, financial obligations and public safety concerns contributed to the decision to close.

“The reality is that operating a venue of this size became increasingly difficult,” ownership said in the statement. “Rising costs, financial obligations, and the challenges of running the business made it the right time to step away.”

The owners also addressed rumors surrounding the business, saying Century Music Hall did not lose its liquor license. Instead, they said the license was voluntarily placed into escrow.

The statement also cited increasing violence in the community as a factor, saying it became more difficult to operate the type of venue the owners envisioned for employees, performers and concertgoers.

Century Music Hall said it hosted national touring artists, supported local musicians and created opportunities for first-time promoters during its six years in operation.

Despite the closure, the owners said Stan’s Room and Bobby McGee’s, which operate on the property, will remain open.