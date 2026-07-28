City of Fort Wayne to Host Free Community Convening on Opioid Settlement Funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— City officials are inviting medical professionals, community organizations and local residents to a free public summit Wednesday focused on addressing the region’s opioid and overdose crisis.

The inaugural Opioid Settlement Funds Community Convening — titled “Building Connection. Strengthening Practice. Saving Lives.” — runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 29 at the Allen County Public Library main branch in downtown Fort Wayne.

The event aims to showcase how settlement dollars are being utilized while fostering collaboration among front-line workers, recovery advocates and residents.

“This convening is an opportunity to bring the community together, not just to report on how settlement dollars are being used, but to learn from one another, build relationships, and strengthen our collective ability to save lives,” Mayor Sharon Tucker said. “We believe that no single organization can address this crisis alone.”

The schedule features a keynote address by Justin Phillips, founder and CEO of Overdose Lifeline, along with a luncheon presentation by Dr. Dong-Chul Seo of the Indiana University School of Public Health.

The funding stems from Indiana’s portion of a national legal settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors. City administrators are allocating the local share toward evidence-based initiatives across prevention, harm reduction, treatment and long-term recovery.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. on-site, with complimentary breakfast and lunch provided for participants. Advance registration and additional details are available online through the city’s engagement portal.