Gov. Braun Highlights Higher Ed Workforce Partnerships During IU Southeast Visit

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WOWO) — Gov. Mike Braun visited Indiana University Southeast on Monday to highlight how higher education partnerships with local employers are helping prepare Hoosier students for high-demand careers.

During his visit, Braun met with campus leadership to discuss regional workforce strategies, recent academic restructuring and specialized career pipelines in healthcare.

“IU Southeast is working directly with employers to give Hoosier students the experience they need to move into in-demand careers with great wages,” Braun said. “These partnerships help employers fill valuable jobs and give graduates a strong reason to build their careers and lives here in Indiana.”

University leaders showcased the school’s Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science, created through a five-year workforce partnership with Baptist Health, Norton Healthcare and UofL Health. The degree addresses regional healthcare shortages by pairing classroom instruction with more than 500 hours of clinical internships.

Students in the program can also access financial support through the Norton Healthcare Scholars Program, which offers tuition assistance in exchange for a three- to five-year employment commitment after graduation.

Braun also reviewed IU Southeast’s recent transition from six academic schools into three streamlined colleges: Education, Arts, and Human Services; Business, Communication, and Technology; and Health, Nursing, and Sciences. University officials said the structural change aims to improve collaboration and better align degree programs with regional employment needs.