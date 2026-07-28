July 28, 2026
Local News

Two Arrested in Connection with Fort Wayne Shooting That Injured Two Children

by WOWO News0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— Two Fort Wayne men are facing attempted murder charges following an investigation into a shooting that left two young children injured earlier this month.

The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 24-year-old Davareion Gentry and 18-year-old Duane Stevenson III. Both suspects have been preliminarily charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness for shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The charges stem from an incident in the 6000 block of Southcrest Road, near Bishop Luers High School, where officers responded to reports of gunfire into a home. A 5-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy suffered injuries during the shooting. Investigators said both children are continuing to recover.

Gentry and Stevenson were taken into custody at separate locations in Fort Wayne by the FWPD Homicide Task Force and remanded to the Allen County Jail. The investigation remains active.

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