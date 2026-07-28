Parkview Health Purchases Land Near Future IU Health Hospital Site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— Parkview Health has acquired additional property in Southwest Fort Wayne, placing the health system directly adjacent to Indiana University Health’s proposed hospital location.

According to Allen County property records, Parkview purchased the land off Illinois Road, just west of Interstate 69. The site sits near the location where IU Health announced plans to build a new regional hospital campus.

Parkview officials have not yet disclosed specific development plans for the parcel. The transaction comes amid expanding healthcare investments across Allen County as regional providers compete to serve growing populations in the southwest corridor.