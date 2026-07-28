July 28, 2026
Local News

Parkview Health Purchases Land Near Future IU Health Hospital Site

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied/Parkview Health)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— Parkview Health has acquired additional property in Southwest Fort Wayne, placing the health system directly adjacent to Indiana University Health’s proposed hospital location.

According to Allen County property records, Parkview purchased the land off Illinois Road, just west of Interstate 69. The site sits near the location where IU Health announced plans to build a new regional hospital campus.

Parkview officials have not yet disclosed specific development plans for the parcel. The transaction comes amid expanding healthcare investments across Allen County as regional providers compete to serve growing populations in the southwest corridor.

Related posts

Whitley County police get a tip that leads to arrest of 18 people, involved in a dog fighting operation…

Kayla Blakeslee

Police investigating overnight shooting

Caleb Hatch

Possible Severe Weekend Weather

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.