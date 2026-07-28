July 28, 2026
Local News

Wings Etc. Offers Double Rewards for National Chicken Wing Day

by WOWO News0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Chicken wing fans have an extra reason to celebrate: National Chicken Wing Day arrives July 29, and Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is doubling down on the festivities.

To mark the occasion, Wings Etc. is offering double loyalty points to all Wings Rewards members all day. Known for its award-winning wings and a lineup featuring more than 20 signature sauces, rubs and dips, the sports bar chain is leveraging the food holiday to dish out extra perks.

“We always strive to give our guests more of what they love,” said Rob Hensmann, CEO of Wings Etc. “Offering double rewards on National Chicken Wing Day recognizes and drives loyalty during a food holiday that has our name written all over it.”

The double-points promotion runs during standard business hours July 29 at participating locations. Guests can earn points on their orders by joining the free Wings Rewards program online or through the Wings Etc. mobile app.

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