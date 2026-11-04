Scooter’s Coffee plans first Fort Wayne location on Coldwater Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Another coffee chain is planning to expand into Fort Wayne, with a new Scooter’s Coffee location slated for the city’s north side.

According to Allen County planning documents, the coffee shop is planned for 5233 Coldwater Road.

The project is estimated to be completed by the end of April 2027, according to WANE 15.

Scooter’s Coffee is known for its specialty drinks, including its signature Caramelicious latte.

Most Scooter’s Coffee locations feature drive-thru service.

The planned Coldwater Road location would be the chain’s first in Fort Wayne. The closest existing locations are currently in Decatur and Bluffton.