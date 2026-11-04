Flags to fly at half-staff in Wells County Friday for former Bluffton mayor

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — Flags throughout Wells County will be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of former Bluffton Mayor Ted Ellis.

Governor Mike Braun has ordered flags to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Nov. 6, the day of Ellis’ funeral.

Ellis served as Bluffton’s mayor for 24 years before his death.

The City of Bluffton is joining Ellis’ family, friends, colleagues and community members in mourning his passing and recognizing his decades of leadership and service.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to lower their flags to half-staff Friday in honor of Ellis.