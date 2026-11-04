November 4, 2026
Local News

Flags to fly at half-staff in Wells County Friday for former Bluffton mayor

by WOWO News0
(Source: http://bit.ly/1RwSqEF License: http://bit.ly/1PpGKT1)

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — Flags throughout Wells County will be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of former Bluffton Mayor Ted Ellis.

Governor Mike Braun has ordered flags to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Nov. 6, the day of Ellis’ funeral.

Ellis served as Bluffton’s mayor for 24 years before his death.

The City of Bluffton is joining Ellis’ family, friends, colleagues and community members in mourning his passing and recognizing his decades of leadership and service.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to lower their flags to half-staff Friday in honor of Ellis.

Related posts

Fort Wayne teen prepares to perform in “The Voice” finale

Darrin Wright

More Than 1,000 I&M Customers Lose Power Across Northeast Indiana

David Scheie

Orland man accused of failing to register as sex offender

Saige Driver

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.