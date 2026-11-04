Sweetwater partnership helps Veterans receive guitars through nonprofit program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A partnership between Fort Wayne-based Sweetwater and a national nonprofit is helping Veterans learn to play guitar while supporting those dealing with PTSD and other service-related trauma.

Sweetwater’s Gear Exchange has teamed up with Guitars for Vets (G4V), allowing donated guitars, basses and other musical equipment to be sold through the online marketplace. Proceeds go toward purchasing new guitars for Veterans who complete the nonprofit’s free 10-week instructional program.

Since the Guitars for Vets storefront launched on Gear Exchange in late 2025, nearly 150 instruments have been sold through the partnership. The organization says the money raised has helped provide hundreds of guitars to Veterans in the program.

Sweetwater is also supporting the volunteers who teach the lessons. Guitars for Vets instructors receive Sweetwater gift cards based on the number of Veterans they guide through the program.

“Sweetwater isn’t just in the music business; they’re in the people business,” said Nathan LeCompte, interim executive director of Guitars for Vets. “Their generosity means so much more than putting an instrument in someone’s hands.”

Guitars for Vets began in 2007, when guitar teacher Patrick Nettesheim started giving lessons to Dan VanBuskirk, a Vietnam-era Marine. The two eventually brought the lessons to the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, helping the program grow.

Today, the nonprofit has more than 150 chapters across all 50 states and works with more than 1,000 volunteers. Veterans who complete its 10-week course receive a new guitar and an accessory kit.

Sweetwater officials say the partnership is another way to use music to connect with and support Veterans.

“We’re proud to partner with Guitars for Vets because their mission speaks to something we believe deeply at Sweetwater,” said Chrissy Pearl, director of integrated marketing with Gear Exchange.

Those interested in shopping for donated instruments can visit the Guitars for Vets storefront at Sweetwater Gear Exchange.

More information about donating an instrument or participating in the program is available at Guitars for Vets.