City Utilities vendor error sends duplicate bills to some customers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A billing error caused a small number of Fort Wayne City Utilities customers to receive duplicate bills in the mail earlier this month.

City Utilities says the isolated processing error by a Fort Wayne-based billing vendor affected approximately 0.04% of customers.

The vendor will cover all costs associated with the error, including printing and postage for the duplicate bills, as well as the cost of printing the original bills. Customers will not be charged for those expenses.

City Utilities apologized for the confusion and said it worked with the vendor to identify the cause of the error and confirm safeguards are in place to help prevent similar issues.

The utility also thanked customers who called to report the duplicate bills.