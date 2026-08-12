Indiana Adult Education Graduates See Path to Better Jobs and Higher Wages

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana officials are highlighting the state’s Adult Education programs as more Hoosiers graduate with high school equivalency diplomas and workforce credentials.

Gov. Mike Braun’s administration says Adult Education programs are designed to help adults strengthen basic skills, prepare for in-demand jobs, continue into additional training or advance in their current careers.

Recent graduation ceremonies across Indiana mark the completion of programs that can provide a pathway to employment and additional workforce opportunities, according to the governor’s office.

State analysis shows Adult Education participants see average wage increases of about $5,000 within one year of completing a program. The state says those who earn a high school equivalency diploma see even stronger earnings growth.

Graduates also report improved job stability and higher employment rates, according to the state.

“Adult Education gives Hoosiers the ability to change the direction of their lives,” Braun said. “These graduates are building better lives for themselves and their families while helping build the workforce that will keep our state growing.”

The programs connect education and workforce training with employer demand, with the goal of helping more Hoosiers gain credentials and move into careers that support their families.

The governor’s office says expanding access to Adult Education is part of Indiana’s broader effort to develop a skilled workforce.

Learn more about Indiana Adult Education and workforce training opportunities