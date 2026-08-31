Columbia City man identified after body recovered from Big Cedar Lake

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) — The body of a Columbia City man was recovered from Big Cedar Lake Friday after authorities received a report of a missing swimmer.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at about 2:30 p.m. reporting a missing swimmer near the 1800 block of East Schug Road.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded and used side-scan sonar to locate the man in about 40 feet of water.

Members of the Conservation Officer SCUBA Team recovered the body at about 6:30 p.m.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Andreas Lohmar of Columbia City.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Thorncreek Township Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Parkview EMS and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.