July 14, 2026
Local News

Community Harvest Food Bank rebrand to reflect growing mission

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied/CHFB)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Community Harvest Food Bank has unveiled a new brand identity as the Fort Wayne nonprofit marks more than 40 years of serving northeast Indiana.

The organization introduced a new logo and the tagline, “Feeding neighbors. Building community.” on Monday. According to our partners in news, 21 Alive, leaders say the rebrand reflects Community Harvest’s growth from a local food bank into a regional resource that connects donors, volunteers, businesses, nonprofit partners and families in need.

(Photo supplied/CHFB)

Despite the new look, the nonprofit says its mission remains unchanged: ensuring people across northeast Indiana have reliable access to nutritious food and support services.

Founded in 1983, Community Harvest now distributes more than 12 million pounds of food each year through more than 250 partner agencies, serving nearly 100,000 people across nine northeast Indiana counties.

The organization says community support through donations and volunteer efforts remains critical to helping fight food insecurity throughout the region.

Those interested in volunteering, donating or learning more about Community Harvest’s programs can visit the organization’s website or call 260-447-3696.

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